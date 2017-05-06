'God of War 4' PS4 Release Date, News: Sony to Reveal Date at Upcoming E3 2017?

Not a lot is known about the highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive, "God of War 4." However, that may soon change at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

Facebook/godofwarA release date for 'God of War 4' will reportedly be announced at E3 2017.

Multiple reports claim that Sony will be showcasing gameplay footage from "God of War 4" at the big event. Not only that, there has also been talk of a possible release date unveiling. Since the game was announced at last year's E3, details have remained rather scarce, with no new updates coming in. Fans are clinging to hope that they will find out more about the game soon.

Recently, rumors began circulating that "God of War 4" will be released in September of this year. This mostly stems from a listing posted by Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay. According to PlayStation Universe, the upcoming game was tagged with a release date of Sept. 14, 2017. Of course, it is highly likely that this is a mere placeholder date--something that online retailers usually do.

However, a September 2017 arrival would be a huge shock to fans, especially since it is only a few months after E3 in June. But the date lends credence to the previous rumor that Sony has plans for a surprise release for the game.

On the other hand, Christopher Judge, who voices the role of Kratos in the new game, has "God of War 4" listed for a 2018 release on his Twitter biography. Fans should also take this news with a grain of salt, though, as this could easily be false information. After all, Sony has yet to make any official announcement.

Regardless, fans are looking forward to E3 since there is a huge chance that "God of War 4" will be there in some form or another. Game director Cory Barlog has assured fans that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the development of the game, reasoning out that big games like this take time to make.