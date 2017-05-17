'God of War 4' Release Date News: Voice Actor Reveals Game Details

"God of War 4" was first revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last year. Ever since then, Sony Santa Monica has kept its promise to keep things low-key when it comes to the title. Interestingly, one of the game's voice actors has revealed the upcoming game's release date.

YouTube/PlayStation According to a voice actor from "God of War 4," the upcoming title is to be released sometime in 2018.

Most fans of the franchise have always believed 2017 to be the release date of "God of War 4." After all, it is what every rumor and speculation have highlighted. However, it appears that 2018 is the actual release window of the highly anticipated title.

According to PlayStation Universe, voice actor Christopher Judge recently shed some light on the ongoing talks about the PlayStation 4 exclusive title's release date. Judge revealed via Twitter that 2018 would be the release window for the title, not 2017 as everyone expected.

It is worth noting that Judge is the one behind the voice of the new Kratos in "God of War 4." Here, the main protagonist is a lot different compared to what he was in the previous three titles. This is clearly evidenced by his physique and, more importantly, him being a father.

Unfortunately, though, Judge's revelation on the social media site has been removed. It only shows that Sony Santa Monica really wants to keep the curtains down. It should be noted that early this year, the director of the game Cory Barlog iterated that they do not plan to release core information about the game. He and his team believe that the right time to do so will reveal itself organically.

Given what Barlog said, "God of War 4" fans are expecting a big reveal at the forthcoming E3 this June. Perhaps here, the company will finally give out some key information about the hotly anticipated title. Above all, this could be the time that the game's exact release date will be unveiled.