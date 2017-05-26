'God of War' Could Get Collector's Edition

Sony teased the gameplay of the third-person action-adventure title "God of War" at the pre- Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) conference last year. The studio has kept mum about the title's status, but recent reports suggest it could come with a Collector's Edition.

PlayStation/God Of War "God of War" to have a Collector's Edition

The rumor started from German retailer Spielegrotte that recently listed a Collector's Edition of "God of War" for PlayStation 4 consoles. According to the outlet, the edition will cost €199.99. The retailer also indicated a Jan. 15, 2018 release date.

As for the contents of the Collector's Edition, Spielegrotte posted that aside from the main game, it will include a 9-inch statue of Kratos and Atreus battling two Helmsters, and two carved sons toys Figurines. Moreover, the edition will have a steelbook case, an exclusive lithograph print, and a world map made of cloth. The game's digital soundtrack and an exclusive dynamic theme will also be included. Gamers will also be given three in-game shields.

The latest word on "God of War" comes from director Cory Barlog, who recently mentioned the gameplay demo that was launched at last year's E3 conference.

Barlog recently took to Twitter to respond to IGN writer Brandin Tyrrel's tweet. "Ah yeah. That's referring to the CG cinematic at the start of the gameplay vid. I can see how that's confusing."

Barlog responded, saying, "Everything in the demo was real time, I did not have control in the start cinematic but it was pure game engine."

To note, Sony has yet to confirm the latest allegations. It also remains unclear if the company will bring "God of War" to E3, which will take place next month, from June 13 to 15. But the company could address the rumors at the event.

The next "God of War" installment will be the eighth in the series. It will be a sequel to "God of War 3."

More updates should follow.