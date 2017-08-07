'God of War III Remastered' Tips and Tricks Guide: Conquer Enemies Easily With Weapons and Magic

Players can lead Kratos to victory by learning the tricks in using his weapons and magic in his journey to save the world from Zeus.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, "God of War III" is an action-adventure video game that follows the Spartan warrior and demi god Kratos in his vengeance against the Olympian gods.

The game, which was remastered for PlayStation 4, involves the use of magic and various weapons in fighting all kinds of powerful beings.

The first weapon that Kratos will make us of is the Blades of Athena. According to Primagames, these are two swords given by the Goddess of War that enables Kratos to create combinations of strong and weak hits to make powerful attacks.

Once Kratos defeats Hades, Athena hands him the Blades of Exile. These swords function similar to the Blades of Athena, except for new techniques available and a stronger strike power.

Kratos will also hold the Blade of Olympus, which is a glowing sword that is activated when the Spartan warrior activates his Rage mode. This blade gives Kratos the power to easily slice off enemies. However, the power of the sword depletes and needs some time to fill up.

One of the most powerful weapons in the game is Nemesis Whip, which is a pair of blades stitched together by three swords made from the Omphalos Stone. The whip, given by Hephaestus, carries an electrical charge that can paralyze Kratos' enemies. It can also charge mechanical devices that Kratos can make use of.

The list of weapons also includes the Claw of Hades, Nemean Cestus, Bow of Apollo, Head of Helios and Boots of Hermes, all of which will be helpful to Kratos at different times of need.

Meanwhile, there are magic spells that are tied to some of Kratos' weapons.

The Divine Reckoning, which is powered through the Blades of Athena, gives Kratos the power to shock the ground, knocking out nearby enemies.

Kratos can also reinforce the Army of Sparta through the Blades of Exile. This army will protect Kratos by shielding him and attacking all nearby enemies.

With the Claws of Hades, Kratos can call on the spirits of his enemies with Soul Summon, to attack their allies. Players can also study Nemean Roar, tied to the Nemean Cestus, and the Nemesis Rage, which is powered with the Nemesis Whip.

"God of War III Remastered" is available on PlayStation 4.