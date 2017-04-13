'God of War' Rumors: Will Game Feature Multiplayer Mode?

It looks like the new and upcoming "God of War" video game could be arriving with one unexpected feature — a multiplayer mode.

Youtube/PlayStation A screenshot from the official gameplay trailer of "God of War."

According to a job listing posted on Sony Santa Monica Studio's website, it appears that the forthcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title "God of War" could launch with a multiplayer component in some capacity. The job listing calls for a senior multiplayer programmer to join the team behind the critically-acclaimed "God of War" games.

The job opening requires applicants to know "both the back and front ends" of multiplayer coding, and "understand the tech and the architecture." The company is also looking for a programmer who wants gamers "to have the best possible shared experience."

According to GameRant, this does not officially confirm that the upcoming "God of War" video game will have a multiplayer mode, but it does indicate a high possibility of it happening, especially since it would not be the first instance that the game franchise contained such a feature.

In fact, the PlayStation 3 title of "God of War: Ascension" had a multiplayer feature which allowed gamers to create their own Greek characters to fight against different monsters in both a competitive and a cooperative mode.

Last year, game director Cory Barlog reportedly said that the upcoming "God of War" video game would not include a multiplayer mode. However, because of this new information about a job opening for a senior multiplayer programmer, it could mean that the initial reports were wrong, or the studio changed its mind, or the listing is for another video game that is not related to "God of War."

The upcoming video game could be released sometime this year, so it may be a bit far-fetched for a multiplayer mode to be added seemingly so late in development unless they have been quietly working on it all along.

"God of War" is currently in development as a game title exclusive for the PS4.