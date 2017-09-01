'God of War' PS4 Game Will Present Combat in a Different Way

Facebook courtesy of God of War The 'God of War' PS4 game is set to be released early next year

The "God of War" game heading to the PlayStation 4 is, in essence, rebooting the franchise. Developers have already shared how the setting has changed and how Kratos now has a son (and a beard). And recently, more details about how combat presentation is going to be different have been provided as well.

Obviously, the new camera angles set to be utilized will provide fans with a different perspective of the combat taking place. However, as much as that is an aesthetic choice, it is also one meant to have a deeper impact on the players.

Just recently, Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of marketing Asad Qizilbash talked about the latest installment of the series while making an appearance at the GameStop Expo in Las Vegas, DualShockers reported.

According to Qizilbash, the game's combat has been changed, with more emphasis being put on battles that feature only two or three individuals. Because of this, players can expect these battles to be even more personal and perhaps even more meaningful and impactful as well.

Given that new approach to presenting combat, it would be easy to understand if the developers want to dial back the gore a bit, but Qizilbash shared that this was not the case.

It is even expected to be the opposite, as Qizilbash shared that it was designed to be the "most brutal" installment of the "God of War" franchise.

Though it looks like the new game is set to introduce some new changes, it seems as though that trademark brutal style is one thing that will be retained.

Hopefully for fans, they will be able to see exactly how developers have translated the game's gory style to the current-gen sometime soon.

An exact release date for the new "God of War" PS4 game has not been announced thus far, though the title is expected to arrive sometime early next year.