'God of War' PS4 News: Devs Reveal More About How the Young Atreus Will Act Alongside Kratos

One of the most significant changes in the upcoming "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is that protagonist Kratos will no longer be alone most of the time, as his son will now be accompanying him.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarKratos and his son Atreus will be taking on many enemies inside the new 'God of War' PS4 game

Kratos' son is named Atreus, and while he certainly does not look as intimidating or as powerful as his old man, that does not necessarily mean that he will just be a bother inside the game either.

During a panel at the E3 Coliseum, developers took some time to reveal more about what is changing in this latest installment of the series. They even talked a bit about Atreus, Gamingbolt reported.

According to the developers, Atreus is built on solid artificial intelligence, and because of this, players should not worry about him getting in their way or being more trouble than he is worth while they are going through the game.

Atreus is also designed to find ways to work around certain issues that may come up during combat and while moving through maps.

Going by what the developers have revealed, it certainly seems as though Atreus will be more helpful than harmful inside the new "God of War" PS4 game, and hints of this may have even been shared already.

A gameplay trailer shown during the Electronic Entertainment Expo offered an early look at how Kratos and Atreus may work together inside the game.

In the trailer, fans saw Atreus on his father's back as they scaled the side of a mountain, and there was also a brief sequence where the camera was focused on Kratos' son as he approached the edge of a cliff.

There was even a part where Atreus attacked an enemy that grabbed him from behind.

It is unclear just how much control players may have over Atreus, but hopefully, more details about that will be revealed soon.

The "God of War" PS4 game is set to be released during the early part of next year.