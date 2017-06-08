'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Comments on Rumor of Sequel Being Delayed, Says It's 'Nonsense'

The "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is standing out as one of the more eagerly anticipated titles at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, with many fans hoping that they will finally get a better idea of when they will be able to play it.

As with just about every major title that gets its fair share of hype around this time of the year, rumors are attempting to jump the gun. And a new one related to the next installment of the "God of War" series hinted that some potentially disappointing news might be revealed soon.

The rumor in question came courtesy of NeoGAF user "Shogmaster," who talked about the game possibly being released way later than fans are currently expecting.

According to "Shogmaster," the sequel is going to "miss this holiday and next January by many months." The NeoGAF user also mentioned that the footage shown last year did not display working game code and was instead just a "scripted proof of concept."

Obviously, statements like that are going to draw quite a bit of attention.

Recently, the NeoGAF post from "Shogmaster" was also brought to the attention of game director Cory Barlog.

After a Twitter user pointed out the post to Barlog, the director simply replied, "I say what I said before – nonsense."

For what it is worth, developers have yet to even announce a release year, let alone a specific release date for the "God of War" PS4 game.

The rumblings that the game is due out this year originated from retailer listings and possibly even fans' wishes as well.

Still, many fans will likely be delighted by Barlog's reply, and they will probably be hoping as well that it means a release date will be provided sooner rather than later.

With E3 already starting next week, more details about the "God of War" PS4 game could be on the way, and fans will be hoping that a release date will be one of those revelations.