'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Provides More Details About the New Game's Setting

Fans already know about the new type of setting that the "God of War" PlayStation 4 game will feature as it is primed to leave behind its familiar Greek mythology-inspired setting in favor of one that draws heavily from Norse mythology.

Still, while the scene shift has already been confirmed, fans still do not know that much else about this new backdrop, including what kinds of enemies lurk within it and what challenges the now bearded Kratos and his son Atreus will have to face.

This new setting has not been fully fleshed out, but recently, director Cory Barlog hinted at which point in history this upcoming game will take place in.

Replying to a fan asking about whether some particular Vikings would be included in the game, Barlog shared that the story set to be told will unfold "in a time well before the first Vikings so I don't see them appearing."

While that little reveal from Barlog may not be exactly what fans are looking for, it still offers a bit of a clue regarding which direction developers are planning to take the new "God of War" PS4 game in.

As for those hoping to learn even more details, it looks like they will have to stay on standby for a while longer.

Asked if he could share some more information related to the eagerly anticipated game, Barlog stated that "If I had things I could say I would." He did provide a bit of an update, however, revealing that development is going well and that the "game is looking better every day."

There is still no known release date for the "God of War" PS4 offering at this point in time, though more news about the game could be shared soon, especially with E3 just a few more weeks away.