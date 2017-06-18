'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Reveals More About How Kratos Has and Hasn't Changed

The "God of War" PlayStation 4 game's setting will be different this time around, and so too will the enemies that will be encountered. Even Kratos himself has changed since fans last joined him.

The changes go beyond just his beard as well.

Fans have gotten to know Kratos as this ruthless killing machine, one driven by his desire for revenge and not weighed down by conventional morals, as he instead only followed his own warrior code.

In many ways, fans will see that character again, but they may also find that he has changed a bit as well.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, the game's creative director Cory Barlog talked about what Kratos will be like when fans meet him again.

As Barlog tells it, Kratos has endured a period of isolation during which he tried to understand what he has become.

The period of isolation did not last for long as Kratos eventually became a father again.

This significant development will have ripple effects and it will cause Kratos to be more careful. He is painfully aware of the sorrow that comes from losing a family and it is one particular experience he does not want to go through again.

Still, even if Kratos is a dad now to his son Atreus and though he may be trying to control himself a little more, the evolution is far from complete.

Fans expecting Kratos to suddenly become a father of the year candidate will be sorely disappointed as there will apparently be instances where he still struggles to connect with his son.

Kratos has stared down enormous challenges before, ones that seemed insurmountable, but in the upcoming game, he will need to deal with another problem, one that comes with trying to be a good father.

The new "God of War" PS4 game is expected to be released early next year.