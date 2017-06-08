'God of War' PS4 News: Fans Can Count on Seeing a Narrative-Driven, Open-World Title

When the "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is finally released, players can expect to see numerous changes of varying degrees, including ones that may significantly affect the type of experiences they can have.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarNo release date is currently known for the 'God of War' PS4 game

Fans have become familiar with the action-packed, hack-and-slash sequences featured in the game. And while those are expected to still be featured in some way, developers are making some refinements.

In a new article from Glixel, the upcoming game was described as a "more narrative-focused" title that utilizes an "open-world approach."

Those changes are not being made just for the sake of being able to say that the series is "evolving," however.

Commenting on those changes, Sony's global head of sales and marketing Jim Ryan indicated that those have been pursued in order to make the new game more appealing to more players.

During the interview with Glixel, Ryan shared that the hack-and-slash titles do not really resonate that well with European gamers. The hope is that the shift from that type of gameplay to one that closely follows a narrative will get more gamers interested.

As for the open world, fans may have already heard about how the environments contained within the "God of War" PS4 game will be quite different from the ones featured previously in the series.

Instead of the familiar settings that drew inspiration from Greek mythology, players will now see all kinds of locales that feature elements of Norse mythology.

Series protagonist Kratos also sports a new look, as he now has a beard that seems to blend in well with his surroundings. Kratos will also be joined by his son in the new game, and that may impact gameplay as well.

Fans will likely not have to wait that much longer to learn more about the "God of War" PS4 game, as developers are expected to reveal more about it during the Electronic Entertainment Expo.