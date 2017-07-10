'God of War' PS4 News: Kratos and His Son Atreus Can Work Together Dynamically in Combat

Facebook courtesy of God of War Kratos and his son Atreus star in the new 'God of War' PS4 game

The upcoming "God of War" PlayStation 4 game will feature the father-son tandem of Kratos and Atreus, and players can apparently expect that the pair will indeed be working together as a team a lot.

Over the past few weeks and months, developers have revealed more about how the two interact with each other in the game.

Most recently, Sony Santa Monica marketing producer Aaron Kaufman talked more about Kratos and Atreus during a recent interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine, WCCF Tech reported.

According to Kaufman, there will be situations that arise wherein Kratos and Atreus will be given chances to work as a team in order to take down an enemy. Kaufman even highlighted an instance where players could hit a button that essentially orders Atreus to attack an opponent and of course, his father will be lending a helping hand as well.

It looks as though developers are doing what is needed to make sure that the addition of Atreus will be welcomed by fans of the franchise as opposed to being thought of as an unnecessary one.

Beyond just finding ways to make Atreus a helpful ally in combat, the game's developers also shared previously that players will not have to keep constant watch over him.

During a panel focused on the new "God of War" PS4 game that took place at the E3 Coliseum, developers indicated that Atreus will not be a liability, GamingBolt reported.

Furthermore, developers assured players that Atreus is built on solid AI, so he is not expected to get stuck on objects that are not supposed to be obstacles.

It is still tough to tell just how much the addition of Atreus will affect gameplay, but fans should be able to hear more about that soon enough. They can also experience it for themselves as soon as the "God of War" PS4 game is released early next year.