'God of War' PS4 News: Kratos' Son Atreus Will Be a Puzzle-Solver And Perhaps Even a Magic-User

Atreus will be capable of carrying out different kinds of tasks involving runes in the game

Kratos and his son Atreus will work as allies inside the new 'God of War' PS4 game

Developers have already made it clear previously that Kratos' son Atreus is not going to be a bothersome companion in the upcoming "God of War" PlayStation 4 game. And more recently, they are sharing that the young man may even be an incredibly helpful ally in more ways than one.

Director Cory Barlog revealed more about the game during a recent podcast, as he honed in on details pertaining to magic and runes.

NeoGAF user "GIANKRATOS" highlighted some of the more interesting revelations that came from Barlog.

First off, the director shared that magic will be featured in the upcoming game. Magic is something that is summoned through the use of incantations and runes, and as it turns out, Atreus is familiar with the latter.

Atreus is capable of translating runes inside the game, and that is a very valuable skill for him to have as it may help him and his father solve puzzles.

On top of that, people can also be imbued with magical powers through the use of runes, and perhaps Atreus may be able to call on those to help out his dear old dad during battles.

The developers of the new "God of War" PS4 game have clearly gone to great lengths to ensure that players do not look at Atreus as a child they are being forced to babysit.

The way the developers have described Atreus thus far certainly makes it seems as though he is an integral part of the experience from a gameplay standpoint, and of course, he possesses more significance beyond that.

Atreus is a key character in the story that the game will tell, and apparently, players may even be able to acquire an item that reveals more about this young man's past and his relationship with his mother.

The stories of Kratos and Atreus will be fleshed out further once the "God of War" PS4 game is released early next year.