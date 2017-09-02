'God of War' PS4 News: Players Will Have to Make Decisions That Greatly Affect Atreus

Facebook courtesy of God of War Kratos and his son Atreus will be taking on numerous challenges and foes inside the 'God of War' PS4 game

It may be difficult for long-time fans to picture "God of War's" Kratos as a father, but that will be one of his roles in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game. The players themselves may even have a say in determining what kind of father Kratos ultimately becomes.

An interview with director Cory Barlog is set to be featured in the October issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, WCCF Tech reported. During that conversation, he talked about what kind of duties Kratos will have as a father.

According to Barlog, there will be points in the game during which players will have to make decisions that will directly affect Kratos' son Atreus.

Barlog noted that these decisions will determine how both Kratos and Atreus ultimately develop as characters.

From what has been revealed of the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game thus far, it certainly seemed as though the developers were not shying away from depicting the now-bearded Kratos as a real father. It seemed like they were even going to great lengths to make that an integral part of the story.

Still, even if Kratos is now going to put more effort into being a good dad, that does not necessarily mean that the upcoming game will turn into one long escort mission.

Atreus is not a typical kid. He is not one that needs to be cared for 24/7.

Atreus' role in the game was detailed further in a sponsored post published on Gamasutra.com.

Engineering lead Jeet Shroff commented on how Atreus will be depicted in the game, sharing that he will serve as motivation for his father. Furthermore, he is not just going to be some bystander either, as he will be able to help during battles and he can even work on some puzzles.

Kratos may still be the star of the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game, but it looks like his son is going to be one memorable character as well.