'God of War' PS4 News: Retailer Listing Hints at September Arrival for the Game

The new "God of War" game set to be released for the PlayStation 4 is already a highly sought-after title for many fans, even though they do not even know when it will finally be made available.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarThe 'God of War' PS4 game will feature Kratos wreaking havoc inside a world inpsired by Norse mythology

Developers have yet to offer solid hints related to when this new game is coming out, but something spotted online recently could be pointing to an exact date for when this title may finally be released.

A listing for the game posted by the Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay was discovered online, and what is so interesting about it is that it features a release date.

To be more specific, the release date included in the listing is Sept. 14, 2017.

As WCCF Tech pointed out, Sept. 14 being set as the release date in the listing is noteworthy because it does not appear to be one of those typical placeholder release dates that retailers use. In absence of an announced release date, a retailer may instead opt to place the last day of a month or of a year to have something listed in that field.

With earlier rumors already hinting that this latest installment of the "God of War" series may come out this year, this new listing will likely just encourage fans to buy into that idea further.

Still, with confirmation lacking, the best course of action for the fans may be to stay on standby a bit more and wait for what may be announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, an event where the game is expected to make an appearance of some kind.

In the meantime, fans can chew on some of the revelations that came from director Cory Barlog recently, with one of the latest being that this game's story is set in a time before the Vikings rose to prominence.

More news about the "God of War" PS4 game should be made available soon.