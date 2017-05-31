'God of War' PS4 Release Date News: PlayStation 4 Version to Be Released in 2018?

The upcoming PlayStation 4 version of Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) "God of War" video game is rumored to be released early next year.

Facebook/godofwarPromotional photo for "God of War"

According to reports, a German video game retailer Spielegrotte posted a product list for the planned latest-generation console version of the game.

The listing revealed that the collector's edition of "God of War" will come out with the copy of the game, a nine-inch statue of series protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus while battling two Helwalkers, and two carved sons toy action figures.

The collector's edition also features a SteelBook case, the game's world map that was printed on cloth, an exclusive lithograph print, the game's digital soundtrack, the game's exclusive dynamic theme, and a shield pack that comes with three in-game shields.

However, aside from the contents of the upcoming game's collector's edition, the online retail site also revealed that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of "God of War" will be released on Jan. 15, 2018.

However, it might be possible that the German retailer only used the date as a placeholder for the game, since SIE is still mum about the game's release. However, if the report turns out to be accurate, it means that fans of the franchise should expect to hear a release date announcement from the game developer soon.

Meanwhile, an update from "God of War" art director Raf Grassetti was spotted on Twitter. Grassetti recently posted that things are looking great for the upcoming PlayStation 4 version of the game.

This week i broke my personal record of hours at the studio

The tweet came a month after the game's creative director Cory Barlog posted his own positive update for the console edition of "God of War."

@BlindGalo @rafagrassetti @SonySantaMonica If I had things I could say I would. Things are good and game is looking better every day! — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) April 19, 2017

While specific details of "God of War" remains under wraps, the plot of the game reportedly features the new adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus within the world of the Norse gods. The game's protagonist is expected to do everything that he can to defeat the enemies and serve as a father and mentor at the same time.