'God of War' PS4 Release Date: Player Won't Have Full Control of Camera; Game to Focus on Kratos

The next "God of War" game will be a little different from its predecessor. Unlike before, the camera will not pull back from Kratos to allow players to take a look at what is happening around them anytime they want.

Kratos and his son Atreus will be taking on many enemies inside the new 'God of War' PS4 game

It was revealed at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo that the upcoming game's camera would be positioned on top of Kratos' shoulder and would be manipulated with the right stick. At this year's E3, in an interview with Eurogamer, game director Cory Barlog said that while cinematic and pull back cameras are amazing, it would be more interesting if players would focus more on Kratos.

According to Barlog, fans will not be treated to a pullback camera in the next "God of War" installment. He also revealed that they had decided to highlight Kratos' experience in the game so they opted to tell a more "personal story" in the upcoming installment.

"Trying to get in there and really get to know the character a little more, I realized it'd be interesting if we got closer," he said in the interview.

He later on added: "There's never going to be a situation where we cut away and show you what someone else is doing. ... In the actual game itself, you're never looking away."

Although the new game is placing more focus on Kratos, the character will not always be seen on-screen. Barlog explained that while certain things will make players look away, Kratos will still be in their line of sight in some way or another.

Barlog went on to reveal that players will not always have full control of the camera. According to him, there will be instances when the player will enjoy the freedom of experiencing the things they want but there are also times when the camera will nudge them to see what the developers would like them to see.

"God of War" will be released on PS4 in early 2018.