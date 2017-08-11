'God of War' PS4 Release Set for July, At Least According to a New Rumor

Official release window for new 'God of War' game is early 2018

Facebook courtesy of God of War Kratos and his son Atreus will be featured in the new 'God of War' PS4 game

The new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game remains without a specific release date, but a new rumor is pointing to a potential month of arrival.

The rumor in question comes from a post published by NeoGAF user "IgotElbows." The NeoGAF user talked about receiving an email from Amazon which just so happened to contain bits of information relevant to the next installment of the "God of War" franchise.

According to the email supposedly received by the NeoGAF user, there was a "new estimated arrival date" for the upcoming game.

Previously, the estimated arrival date was apparently set for sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 of 2019, but the email suggested that had been changed. Instead of January 2019, the estimated arrival date is now supposedly set between July 5 and July 10 of next year.

The NeoGAF user also went ahead and checked out the Amazon listing for the "God of War" PS4 game, and it contained a release date that was slightly different from the time period included in the email. The Amazon listing indicated that the new game will be released on June 30.

There is a bit of an issue with that June 30 date, however, as it is a Saturday, and that historically has not been a day of the week that games, particularly eagerly anticipated ones, have been released.

Other people who commented on the post even suggested that June 30 looked an awful lot like a placeholder date.

There is obviously still plenty of uncertainty regarding exactly when this new game will hit stores.

For now, all that developers have confirmed for the game is that it is set to get an early 2018 release date, so fans will just have to continue waiting until something more specific is announced.

More news about the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game should be made available in the near future.