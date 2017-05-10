'God of War' PS4 Rumors: A Release Date May Already Be Known, But Developers Are Not Confirming Anything Yet

The past few days have been pretty interesting for the "God of War" PlayStation 4 game as rumors have been hinting at potential release dates for it.

The 'God of War' PS4 game will feature Kratos and his son Atreus taking on some new opponents in a setting inspired by Norse mythology

While speculation is still running rampant, it seems that the developers themselves may already have a handle of when this new game is coming out.

As pointed out by WCCF Tech, director Cory Barlog recently had a conversation with a fan over on Twitter using what appear to be Runes.

Another Twitter user, "@Filthy_Mortze" provided a translation of the brief exchange, and according to it, Barlog was asked to share the release date of the game, to which the director apparently replied that he may be able to but does not want to do so just yet.

Exactly why Barlog does not want to share the release date of the "God of War" PS4 game right now remains unclear, but still, fans may be glad to know that developers at least have an idea of when it will be ready.

There is another reason why the developers already having some idea of when this new game will be made available is a good thing, and that is because this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo could become a whole lot more interesting thanks to it.

After officially revealing the game at last year's E3, many fans are counting on the upcoming "God of War" installment to make an appearance at the event again, but to this point, what developers may share this time around still remains unknown.

If it is true that they have a release date in mind already, then the reason for why Barlog may not have shared it on Twitter recently could be because he is saving the reveal for one of the gaming industry's biggest events.

More news about the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game, including when it may be officially released, should be made available soon.