'God of War' PS4 Rumors: Voice of Kratos Now Hinting That Eagerly Anticipated Game May Be Released Next Year

Fans are looking for any clue pointing to when the new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game may be released, and it looks like there may be a new one provided by someone who is working on this title.

Facebook courtesy of God of WarThe wait for the 'God of War' PS4 game could extend into next year

Over on Twitter, none other than the voice of Kratos himself, voice actor Christopher Judge, updated his profile in a way that may be hinting at when this eagerly anticipated game will be released.

Judge has indicated in his Twitter bio that he is working on the game, and fans can see a line there reading, "KRATOS – GOD OF WAR (2018)."

Interestingly enough, this line in Judge's Twitter bio has actually been updated.

Earlier in the year, the line read "KRATOS – GOD OF WAR (2017)," as fans can see in this report from Push Square.

So, does Judge know something about the game's release that has not been made public yet? Was there a plan to release the new game this year that has now been shelved and developers are looking ahead to 2018 instead?

Unfortunately, only the developers really know what is going on, and they are still not saying anything specific when it comes to the release date of the "God of War" PS4 game.

Asked recently about the ongoing development of this game over on Twitter, director Cory Barlog shared that the process is "going well," adding that he feels good about what they are doing. No release date of any kind was provided by Barlog, however.

Fans hope that developers will finally announce some kind of release date - or even just a release window - sooner rather than later, and that may end up happening, especially with the Electronic Entertainment Expo now just a little more than a month away.

More news about the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game should be made available in the near future.