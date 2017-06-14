'God of War' Release Date News: New Installment Features Deeper Storyline

Sony made perfect use of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) by releasing a new trailer for "God of War." Rather than just focusing on improving the graphics of the hack and slash game, the trailer features a more personal and profound take on "God of War."

Facebook/godofwar Promotional picture for "God of War."

First released in 2005, "God of War" is loosely based on Greek mythology and has since been known as a video game that's almost cartoonish in its violence. Perhaps the overall original theme of "God of War" was inspired by the young creators and developers at the time. However, in the trailer that was recently released, it seems that the video game is about to be something more than hunting down monsters and defeating them with chain blades.

The trailer for "God of War" begins with a character named Kratos, who is embarking on a journey after leaving ancient Greece. Although his adventure through the lands inspired by Norse mythology will surely bring terrifying monsters in his way, Kratos is not about to do it alone. The game features his son who goes with him through the journey. The feel of "God of War" dramatically shifts focus from mindless violence to a single father trying to prepare his son for the world he is about to face.

"Me and the team, when we were younger — when we made them — and now all of us are older, we've got families, we've seen life, and it's now through a different lens. 'Mature' works on two fronts, right? The maturity of its handling of mature subjects like violence, death, and loss — but we're handling it in a different way," creative director Cory Barlog told GameSpot.

The new focus of "God of War" incited an intense hype for the fans and some are looking forward to seeing how the video game will bring them its iconic theme while at the same time, strike a balance with the emotions and focus of the story.

"God of War" is set to be released in 2018, exclusively for PlayStation 4.