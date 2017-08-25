'Godless' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: 'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Switches to Western in Steven Soderbergh Series [PHOTOS]

The first images of "Godless" on Netflix have been released. It shows former "Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery as her fans have never seen before, where she's garbed in a cowboy hat and western clothes.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez "Downton Abbey" star Michelle Dockery goes Western in the new Netflix show "Godless."

The upcoming series from Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank is set in the 1800s. It takes place in a New Mexico mining town controlled by outlaws.

Dockery plays Alice, a widower and an outcast who doesn't hesitate to protect what is hers from any threats, as seen in the images shared online. Alice is also a leader of a small community of women.

NEW GODLESS STILLS! the series will air on 22nd november on netflix pic.twitter.com/DQKJMgM18r — michelle dockery (@badpostdockery) August 23, 2017

"The first thing we all did when we arrived was to go on cowboy camp. I remember when I shot a gun — the adrenaline was crazy," Dockery shared when asked about her experience during filming, according to Vogue.

"Godless" follows the activities of Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), the head of a notorious criminal gang, who wants to settle the score against his nemesis Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell).

Goode used to be Griffin's protégé and was treated like a son but then he betrayed his brothers. Goode will seek refuge in Alice's camp and news of it will reach Griffin. The feud between the outlaws is but one of the many conflicts in the series, which will be played out in seven episodes.

The show also features Sam Waterson as Marshal John Cook, Merritt Weaver as Mary Agnes, Scoot McNairy as Bill McNue, Rob Morgan as John Randall, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Whitey Winn, and Kim Coates as Ed Logan.

"Godless" will be the first-ever western-themed drama on Netflix and it will begin streaming on the platform on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Meanwhile, this is the second TV show Dockery has done since "Downton Abbey" ended. The actress also headlines "Good Behavior," which will begin its second season in October on TNT.