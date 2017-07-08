'God's Gift: 14 Days' U.S. Adaptation 'Somewhere Between' Premieres July 24 on ABC with Paula Patton, Devon Sawa [VIDEO]

"Somewhere Between" on ABC is an adaptation of a 2014 Korean series called "God's Gift: 14 Days." The network commissioned the show for development early this year and also announced the casting of Paula Patton (Laura Price) and Devon Sawa (Nico Jackson) as leads.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Paula Patton will star in the summer drama series "Somewhere Between."

The series follows a mom, Laura, who finds a way to go back in time in order to prevent the murder of her daughter. Laura goes through the same thing and the same events every single day for two weeks to correct the course of time.

By the end of two weeks, however, Laura discovers even bigger secrets about the crime that shakes her core being. Sawa plays the private investigator who helps Laura with solving her daughter's murder in "Somewhere Between." Also cast in the series are J. R. Bourne as Laura's husband and state's attorney Tom Price, Serge Houde as the governor's Chief of Staff Richard Ruskin, and Aria Birch as the daughter Serena Price, as per ABC.

Stephen Tolkin ("Legend of the Seekers") developed "Somewhere Between" for ABC and filming for the series started in March in Vancouver. ABC has released the first teaser for the show, which has a scheduled premiere for Monday, July 24 at 10 p.m.

Patton was previously seen in the movie adaptation of the video game "Warcraft" and the Netflix show "The Do-Over." Sawa was in the cast of "Nikita" on The CW.

Meanwhile, Patton had been in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband singer Robin Thicke before filming for "Somewhere Between" started. The court granted her a temporary restraining order against Thicke as he allegedly physically abused their 6-year-old son, Julian.

TMZ reported exclusively in March that the ex-couple was supposed to have reached an agreement but the details have not been divulged. Patton and Thicke were together for over two decades before their divorce in 2015.