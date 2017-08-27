'God's Trigger' News: Techland Reveals New Co-Op Action Game at Gamescom 2017

Techland Publishing A still from the reveal trailer of "God's Trigger."

Techland Publishing was one of the developers who came prepared for the recent Gamescom 2017. The company surprised fans with the announcement of a new co-op action game titled "God's Trigger."

Techland is a Poland-based video game company with a long list of developed PC games that date back to 2000. It is popular for some of their widely successful franchises such as "Call of Juarez" and "Dead Island."

However, the past few days, Techland made rounds and headlines not for their already established games but for a new project. The announcement was accompanied by a short reveal trailer also unveiled during Gamescom.

The trailer showed a preview of "God's Trigger's" gameplay and gave hints of its story. It also mentioned the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Based on the trailer, the game will feature "the strangest of duos" as its main protagonists. They are named Harry and Judy, and the raspy-voiced narrator indicated the two aim to save humanity from the purging done by the Four Horsemen.

Harry was described as a "righteous soldier who dared defy his superiors." Meanwhile, Judy was referred to as an "escapee from hell desperately trying to redeem her sins."

Harry and Judy will try to overturn the curse of the Four Horsemen and defeat other opponents with the use of "guns, blades, and powers of supernatural origin." Their ultimate goal is to kill the Horsemen and prevent the apocalypse from happening.

The game is played from a top-down perspective while the protagonists move from one room to another, killing everything and every person blocking their way. Techland described the game as a "bloodbath of apocalyptic proportions," and the trailer proved that it was. Before Harry and Judy leave a room, gamers should expect a blood-soaked floor.

Based on what has been revealed about "God's Trigger," it can be easily compared to "Hotline Miami," a video game released in 2012 that uses the same top-down shooter genre.

Meanwhile, "God's Trigger" is expected to be released in early 2018 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.