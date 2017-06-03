'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Cast News, Release Date: Thomas Middleditch of 'Silicon Valley' Tapped to Play Unknown Role

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the upcoming sequel to 2014's "Godzilla," has added another name to its cast roster. Thomas Middleditch will be trading in his laptop and hoodie for a chance to meet the iconic creature.

Middleditch, who is perhaps best known for his role as Richard Hendricks on HBO's "Silicon Valley," joined previously announced cast members Kyle Chandler ("Manchester by the Sea," "Bloodline"), Vera Farmiga ("Up in the Air," "Bates Motel") and Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") who make up a family in the upcoming sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler will be playing the role of a scientist, whereas Middleditch's role has not been announced. Details about the story also remain shrouded in mystery at this point, though production for the film is already ongoing.

Other cast members include O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins. Both Watanabe and Hawkins appeared in 2014's "Godzilla" as Dr. Ishiro Serizawa and Dr. Vivienne Graham, respectively. They will reprise their roles for the sequel.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will be directed by Michael Dougherty, who is perhaps best known for his work on "Krampus." The film is part of Legendary's "MonsterVerse," a cinematic universe consisting of Godzilla and King Kong, among other creatures. The universe was kickstarted with 2014's "Godzilla" remake and was followed by this year's "Kong: Skull Island."

Godzilla and King Kong are set to meet and fight in "Godzilla vs. Kong," which will be directed by Adam Wingard of "Blair Witch" fame. A writers' room for the project is being led by Terry Rossio, who is known for "Pirates of the Caribbean." Rossio, along with others, also came up with the story of 1998's "Godzilla."

Fans are also expecting to see other monsters like Mothra, King Ghidorah and Rodan soon. This much was teased by the post-credits scene of "Kong: Skull Island," which saw protagonists James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) discovering the existence of other beasts.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is slated to premiere in U.S. theaters on March 22, 2019.