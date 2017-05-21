'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Casting News: Two New Cast Members Added

The cast of the upcoming monster movie "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" has grown again with the addition of two cast members.

(Photo: Facebook/GodzillaMovie)A promotional photo of the 2014 movie "Godzilla."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sally Hawkins has signed on to the film project to reprise her role of Dr. Vivienne Graham, which she played in Gareth Edwards' 2014 film "Godzilla."

Deadline, on the other hand, has recently reported that Charles Dance, who previously worked in HBO's high-fantasy series "Game of Thrones" has signed on to play an undisclosed role in the upcoming "Godzilla" film sequel.

The pair will be joining previously confirmed cast members of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" such as Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, as well as the returning Ken Watanabe.

Hawkins previously appeared in Woody Allen's movie "Blue Jasmine" for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance opposite Cate Blanchett. She also played a role in the film "Paddington" and next stars in "The Shape of Water," the latest movie project from Guillermo del Toro.

Meanwhile, Dance was well-known for his portrayal of Tywin Lannister on "Game of Thrones." He also appeared on the big screen in "Underworld: Blood Wars."

The 2014 "Godzilla" film earned $529 million at the global box office. The monster movie starred Aaron Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins and Bryan Cranston.

The upcoming "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" movie will be directed by Michael Dougherty, who is also writing its plot. Though official plot details have yet to be revealed, Legendary previously announced that the movie will feature the addition of several other famous Toho kaiju such as Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2019. The film is a part of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic Monsterverse. Aside from "Godzilla" and "King: Skull Island," an upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" feature film is also slated for a May 22, 2020 release.