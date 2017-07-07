'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' News: New Set Photos Depict Massive Destruction

Facebook/GodzillaMovie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be directed by Adam Wingard of 'Blair Witch' fame.

With "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" currently in production, some fans will be thrilled to know what to expect from the next film in the "Godzilla" franchise. Recently, set photos from the upcoming film have been making their rounds online, teasing of massive destruction.

The new set photos offered a glimpse of some of the havoc that Godzilla and his foes will wreak upon the world. The official synopsis for the upcoming film, which is the sequel to the 2014 reboot by director Gareth Edwards, will follow the King of the Monsters and the clandestine Monarch organization as they go up against their kaiju foes—Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.

Although details about what is in store for the franchise remain scarce, the photos that were leaked recently depict the world in the wake of destruction, hinting that the events in the film will likely show a massive catastrophe.

According to Gormaru Island, a Facebook fan page, sources who saw the "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" set described how shattering the action sequences in the upcoming film will be and said that "there were a lot of thunderous noises, booms, and monster sounds emitting around the location." They also said there were a number of overturned cars on the set, and small fires and debris were all over the place.

The photos were reportedly taken in Atlanta, Georgia, where shooting for the upcoming film is currently underway. The Facebook fan page also revealed that "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobbie Brown was present on the set when the scenes were captured.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" kicked off production a few weeks ago. It is set to hit U.S. theaters on March 22, 2019. The next film in the franchise, "Godzilla vs Kong," is set for a May 2020 release.