'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' News, Release Date: Monarch Teases Mothra in New Promo Photo

Facebook/GodzillaMovie Mothra might be making an appearance in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

A new image from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" seemed to confirm the appearance of Mothra in the upcoming film. The Monarch Sciences group recently shared an image from the next movie in the "Godzilla" franchise that hinted of the arrival of the giant insect.

While Legendary Entertainment was busy promoting "Kong: Skull Island" at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Monarch was busy giving out hints about "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." On July 23, the group tweeted a classified photo from the "Temple of the Moth" in the Yucca Province, showing Mothra. In the photo, some larvae flanked the giant moth-like creature while a cocoon sat near the top of its head.

The image hinted that either Mothra itself or its offspring might appear in the upcoming movie, which is not surprising considering the teaser released by Legendary earlier this month.

Recently, the studio dropped a teaser of Godzilla's traditional adversaries - Rodan and King Ghidorah. The clip featured a "Temple of the Moth" label on the timeline, particularly in 2009. The marker revealed that the temple was located in the Yunnan Province in China, which, according to Monarch, was where the giant cocoon is located.

The creature first debuted in 1961 in the Japanese monster film titled "Mothra." In the movie, it was depicted as an intelligent and colossal moth that could only transform to its gigantic form after hatching from a huge cocoon. Just like in the said movie, Mothra is expected to wreak havoc in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" when it reaches its caterpillar form that attacks by spraying thread.

The previously released set photos of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" showed scenes of utter destruction, so it is highly likely that Monarch was right when it assumed the giant creature will appear in the upcoming film.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" opens in theaters in 2019.