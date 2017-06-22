'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Release Date News: Movie Has Begun Filming

Filming for "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the sequel to Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla," is already underway. This was revealed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, who announced in a shared press release that production for the film has already started, with June 19 marking the beginning of its principal photography.

Facebook/GodzillaMovieA promotional photo of the 2014 movie "Godzilla."

Directed by renowned horror film director Michael Dougherty, the upcoming film will see the return of Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins as the lead characters. Joining them in the cast are "Friday Night Lights'" Kyle Chandler, "The Conjuring's" Vera Farmiga, "Stranger Things'" Millie Bobbie Brown, "Silicon Valley's" Thomas Middleditch and "Get Out's" Bradley Whitford.

Based on the synopsis for the upcoming film, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" will feature a group of crypto-zoologists from an agency known as Monarch as they discover a host of gigantic monsters, including Godzilla. In the film, Godzilla will battle the other monsters—Mothra, Radan and the three-headed King Ghidorah—as they compete for supremacy.

Fans of the franchise know that in the previous installments of the film, Mothra, Radan and King Ghidorah were believed to be just myths. In the after-credits scene for "Kong: Skull Island," fans saw the Monarch zoologists unearthing some silhouette images of mammoth monsters, which turned out to be the three mythical beasts.

According to reports, the original director of "Godzilla," Edwards, had to leave the upcoming film to work on other projects. As he left, Dougherty was tapped to fill his shoes. With him at the helm, fans can expect the follow-up film to be a bit humorous and less dramatic compared with its predecessors. While previous "Godzilla" films featured a highly dramatic tone, Dougherty's version is expected to be more comedic, considering the director's track record in blending humor with other genres in his previous projects.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is slated for release on March 22, 2019.