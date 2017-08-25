'Godzilla vs Kong' News, Release Date: Clash Between Iconic Monsters to Have a Real Winner

Facebook/GodzillaMovie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is expected to premiere on May 19, 2020.

Just like many other "versus movies," the previous films in the "Godzilla" franchise that featured battles between two monsters never had a single definitive winner. However, it seems that this will not be the case in "Godzilla vs. Kong."

In 2014, Legendary Pictures started to build the MonsterVerse that will eventually pit Godzilla and King Kong against each other in a "versus movie" of their own. However, in previous films of this type, it was either one of the parties won in a muted way, or the battle would end in a draw. This was because both sides had their respective fan bases so it was hard for producers and filmmakers to single out a winner.

It can be recalled that even the 1962 clash between King Kong and Godzilla ended in a stalemate between the two iconic monsters, hence failing to deliver a definitive winner. This is why it is likely the upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" flick will once again raise a question about which of the two monsters will stand victorious.

While director Adam Wingard was promoting the upcoming Netflix film "Death Note," he was asked what fans could expect from "Godzilla vs. Kong," particularly the result of the clash between Zilla and Kong. Unlike Freddy and Jason's clash in "Friday the 13th" which had an inconclusive outcome, Wingard said that Zilla and Kong's confrontation in the upcoming film will be definitive.

"I do want there to be a winner. The original film (1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla) was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn't take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, Okay, there is a winner," Wingard shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Considering Wingard's statement, it looks like "Godzilla vs. Kong" will feature a satisfying match where there is a real winner. "Godzilla vs. Kong" will open in theaters in May 22, 2020.