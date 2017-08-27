'Godzilla vs Kong' News, Release Date: Movie Set in Modern Day, to Feature Characters From 'Godzilla 2'

Facebook/GodzillaMovie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be directed by Adam Wingard of 'Blair Witch' fame.

The next "Godzilla" film is already in development and fans are excited to know how different it will be from its predecessors. Although little is still known about "Godzilla vs. Kong," a recent statement by the director himself, Adam Wingard, revealed that as to its setting, the film will take place in the modern day.

The "Godzilla" franchise has been around for decades, but it was only in 2014 that the MonsterVerse was born with the "Godzilla" reboot. In 2011, Gareth Edwards took on the then in-development reboot starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Ken Watanabe. After it was released in 2014 and became a global box office success, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures opted to use the film as a launchpad for a new universe featuring the many iconic monsters in popular culture, hence the birth of the MonsterVerse.

In the MonsterVerse's second installment that was released earlier this 2017, "Kong: Skull Island," its setting was four decades before the events in the "Godzilla" reboot happened. While some fans expect the upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" to explore a narrative of the past as well, Wingard revealed in a recent interview that this was not going to be the case. In fact, the film will not only occur in the modern day but will also usher in characters from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which will not be released until 2019.

"No, ours is more in continuity with the sequel to Godzilla right now. They're doing Godzilla 2 with Mike Dougherty directing, so our film is in present day. We have a couple characters from Godzilla 2 in ours, but it'll be interesting to see how Kong has fared over the years. You see him in that film and he's just constantly under attack," he said in an interview with /Film. He added that the upcoming film will feature a wiser and more aged and rugged Kong.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" will open in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2020.