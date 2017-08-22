'Godzilla vs. Kong' Plot News, Release Date: Adam Wingard Teases Clear Winner, Emotional Aspect of Film

Facebook/GodzillaMovie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be directed by Adam Wingard of 'Blair Witch' fame.

Godzilla and King Kong are set to fight each other in the upcoming film, "Godzilla vs. Kong," but is there really going to be a clear winner after the match?

Director Adam Wingard recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the highly anticipated monster movie and revealed his intention to show a real winner out of the two.

"I do want there to be a winner," Wingard said. "The original film (1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla) was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn't take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, 'Okay, there is a winner.'"

In order to prepare for his upcoming task, Wingard has been watching old "Godzilla" movies. While speaking to Screen Crush, he revealed that viewers will be more drawn to the film and the monsters because there will be an emotional element to it.

"If I had my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in to what's going on," Wingard said.

Earlier this year, a writers' room was assembled to come up with the story for the new film. Terry Rossio ("Pirates of the Caribbean") was hired to lead the team of writers, with Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne ("Star Trek Beyond") as members. T.S. Nowlin ("Maze Runner") and Jack Paglen ("Alien: Covenant"), Lindsey Beer ("The Kingkiller Chronicle"), Cat Vasko ("Queen of the Air") and J. Michael Straczynski ("World War Z") were also tapped to lend their talents.

Prior to "Godzilla vs. Kong," an upcoming "Godzilla" sequel is set to premiere in 2019. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" has already begun production.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" will hit U.S. cinemas on May 22, 2020.