Gold Edition PS4 Slim Officially Confirmed, Rolls Out on June 9 in U.S. and Canada at a Discount

As foreshadowed by earlier leaks and rumors, Sony has come out and officially confirmed the release of a Gold PlayStation 4 Slim. The limited edition console variant will be released starting June 9 as part of the upcoming Days of Play event by the company.

Reuters/Kevork DjansezianA white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California.

The Gold PlayStation 4 Slim will come with 1 TB of internal storage, and will first come to the United States and Canada on Friday, June 9. The console variant will sell for a discounted $250 (CAD$330) during the Days of Play event which will start on June 9 as well, until June 17, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

During the Days of Play event, Sony will also be giving out discounts for games and PlayStation accessories throughout the span of nine days. After the event expires on June 17, the Gold PlayStation 4 Slim will remain available in North America, but it will go up to the regular retail price of $300.

There has been no news so far of the availability of the Gold PlayStation 4 Slim variant outside of the United States and Canada.

Earlier confirmation of the new console color came from an early ad flyer produced by retailer chain Target, as reported online in social media. Twitter user @Wario64 posted a photo of the flyer, showing the PlayStation 4 1 TB Slim Gold console being advertised for sale on June 11, at $250.

Retailers, including Target, will have their own week-long gaming deals starting June 11 as well, according to NeoGAF. Games including "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will go for discounted prices at $40, while "Battlefield 1," "Grand Theft Auto V," and "NBA 2K17" are also reported to go for as low as $30 starting next week.

Other games that could go for a discount include "MLB The Show 17," "Prey," "Resident Evil 7" and "For Honor," according to Target and Best Buy flyers already being circulated ahead of the Days of Play event.