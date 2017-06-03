Gold PS4 Slim Release Date, Price News: Sony to Release Console on June 9 for $249?

The PlayStation 4 currently comes in either matte black or glacier white, but it is believed that a gold-colored version of the console will soon be released.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianA white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California.

Two separate accounts of the gold-colored PlayStation 4 Slim have already popped up on Reddit. One Redditor with the username Christopher_Maxim spotted the gold PS4 Slim at a Walmart branch on display. According to the user, he apparently attempted to purchase the console, but Walmart staffers realized it was put on display by mistake. Thankfully, the user was able to take a photo of the console.

The Walmart shopper also revealed that the manager blocked the sale when he tried to purchase the console because the branch would incur a fine should it be sold earlier than the date intended.

Another Redditor with the username Sliye claims that he works at Target and was able to see the gold console in their database. The user, like the Walmart shopper, was able to snap a picture of the Sony console to share with other Redditors.

Both pictures are of a 1 TB version of the gold PS4 Slim, so it remains to be seen if that is the only memory storage available. Along with a 1 TB version, the current black PS4 Slim also comes in 500 GB.

According to the first photo from Christopher_Maxim, the gold PS4 Slim will apparently go on sale for $249. Sony will reportedly release the new console on June 9, though a confirmation or announcement has yet to be made by the technology giant.

It also remains to be seen if other territories will also see a gold PS4 Slim launch, since Sony has been known to release different variations in different areas.

Additionally, a gold DualShock 4 is available for purchase on the Best Buy website. The gold controller definitely goes well with the gold console, though interested buyers will have to shell out $64.99 in order to get a hold of it.