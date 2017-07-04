Golden State Warriors Eyeing Free Agent Guard Nick Young

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Nick Young with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014.

Nick Young may get the chance to chase a championship ring next season.

According to Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in signing Young this offseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the same thing, and he said Young is a "serious candidate" for the Warriors' $5.2 million mid-level exception.

"Swaggy P" is better known for his immaturity and off-court antics that people tend to forget that he's actually a pretty talented basketball player, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Young is not afraid to shoot. He's the type of player who can come in cold off the bench and light it up right away. With his perimeter shooting, Young will fit quite well in the Warriors' space-oriented offense. Just imagine the open looks he's going to get. He will never be a lockdown defender, but he actually did a good job on the defensive end last season.

Some people will probably scratch their heads when they hear that the Warriors are considering Young, but Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni thinks this is a win-win situation.

"Ultimately, Young joining the Warriors makes sense for both sides. Golden State can take a chance with a low-risk, high-reward deal for a player who has always had considerable offensive talent. Young can shake off the notions that he's only a chucker and prove he has value to a title contender, while potentially setting himself up for a bigger payday down the road. In an off-season filled with wild transactions, this one would actually be relatively tame," Nadkarni said.

That's a good point.

If Ian Clark leaves, Young can easily fill up his role in the second unit. His immaturity isn't going to be an issue either. After all, the Warriors also took a chance on JaVale McGee last season.