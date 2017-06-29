Golden State Warriors Free Agency News: Teams Vying for Andre Iguodala as Player Attempts to Create Own Late-Night Show

With their reputation at stake, the Golden State Warriors are aiming to build a roster that can carry on their legacy into the next NBA season. Considering their throne in the basketball world, many teams are vying for their players to break the Golden State Warriors' streak in NBA. Sources have indicated that Andre Iguodala has become the opposing teams' number one target.

Facebook/warriorsGolden State Warriors' banner in commemoration of their championship win

According to ESPN, the teams attempting to pry Iguodala off the Golden State Warriors are Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz. This development reported by league sources reflect the new notion that it would cost less to pluck off star players instead of build their own dream team. Iguodala has not yet commented on the fact that he is being targeted.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are also facing the possibility that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant could sign off the team, but reports indicate that this is unlikely. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are still bound by a contract for two more seasons. According to ESPN's Marc Stein, Durant is letting the team enjoy their moves during the free agency before re-signing with the Golden State Warriors next month.

Iguodala's lack of statements about the free agency could have something to do with his current projects. According to reports, the NBA star is currently in negotiation with Cheddar, a start-up company founded by Buzzfeed's former executive Jon Steinberg in creating a late-night variety show that will feature Iguodala conducting interviews with guests in the business, sports, and technology world.

"There's going to be a time when my basketball career is over and I'm going to have aspirations outside of basketball," said Iguodala, when asked to explain the rationale behind his current project.

Although that may be true, many fans are still hoping to see him next season as part of the Golden State Warriors.