Golden State Warriors NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Andre Iguodala Likely to Re-Sign With Warriors

This year's Golden State Warriors team is definitely built for a deep postseason run. The team's starting lineup has enough offensive firepower to overwhelm their opponents, but their bench also deserves a lot of credit for another strong showing this season. The second unit may not be as strong as before, but Andre Iguodala is still there to provide the usual solid two-way play.

The do-it-all super-sub has been a reliable option off the bench for the past few season. However, his days with the team may be numbered since he is in the final year of his contract. The Warriors obviously want to bring him back, but does he want to return?

The Mercury News' Tim Kawakami has reported that Kevin Durant's salary demands might impact the Warriors offer for Iguodala, but he said the forward wants to stay in the Bay Area.

"If he and Myers can nail down the salary numbers and length, and if Durant's deal means the Warriors can maintain Iguodala's Bird Rights, then this is basically a done deal," Kawakami said in his report. "In fact, an NBA source indicated recently that the only real open question now is the number of years," he continued.

Fortunately, it sounds like Durant also wants to keep the group together for another run at the title next season. "Like I said, I haven't thought about it, but obviously you want to keep this group together. We want to see how far we can go with this thing," he said, via the Mercury News.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers is going to be a very busy person this offseason because Iguodala's not the only pending free agent on the roster. Stephen Curry is also in the final year of his contract, but he has already said he wants to return.

Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia, David West, Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, James Michael McAdoo and JaVale McGee are going to be free agents as well in the summer.