Golden State Warriors NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Andre Iguodala Will Consider Leaving the Team for Free Agency

Andre Iguodala has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors since he joined the team in 2013. Since then, he has become the ideal complementary piece who doesn't mind coming off the bench as long as he can help his team.

(Photo: Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala (9) reacts after hitting a three-pointer, June 11, 2015.

But Iguodala isn't getting any younger. He's already 33 and if he wants to sign a lucrative contract he will have to do that this summer.

Once he hits the open market on July 1, Iguodala will have a lot of suitors who are going to try to lure him away from the Warriors. Most people will assume that he's probably not going anywhere since he has formed bonds with his teammates in Golden State, but The Vertical's Shams Charania has reported that he will "seriously consider" other teams in free agency.

A great perimeter defender who can act as a second playmaker will likely get a lot of offers, and Charania said the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in signing him. Teams will reportedly offer as much as $20 million per season for his services.

Well, the Warriors can't offer him that much since they have to re-sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Last week, Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News said Iguodala and the Warriors were discussing a long-term deal worth around eight million to 12 million dollars annually.

In any case, Iguodala really has to consider the offers he receives this summer because this is probably going to be the final long-term contract of his career.

Meanwhile, Iguodala told the fans to calm down during an interview with KBLX 102.9 radio.

"Business is business so you gotta do your due diligence. And I'll let my people do their thing, see how that goes. The Bay has been special to me, so you always have your perfect situation and hopefully that gets done," Iguodala said, via CSN Bay Area.

"I'm gonna let my people do their job. And I just want everybody to be respectful of that and not get too emotional about it because I've been getting hit up crazy and I haven't said anything," he continued.