Golden State Warriors NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors clearly made the biggest move of the offseason last summer when they convinced Kevin Durant to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign a two-year contract with them. They might have gutted their bench to get him, but it's still better than giving Harrison Barnes a max deal and overpaying him.

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) argues with forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, Feb. 4, 2017.

In one move, the Warriors managed to acquire one of the best players in the league and weaken one of the top contenders in the Western Conference at the same time. However, amid the celebration, observers pointed out that Durant has an option to opt out after the first year of the deal and he might leave if things don't pan out the way he intended this season.

Durant has the option to become an unrestricted free agent once again this offseason. But in an interview with Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson on the "Warriors Plus/Minus" podcast, the All-Star forward said he wants to stay in the Bay Area.

"Haven't even thought about it that much. But I don't plan on going anywhere else," Durant said, according to the Mercury News. "Like I said I haven't thought about it, but obviously you want to keep this group together. We want to see how far we can go with this thing," he continued.

"Because it was really a mystery up until training camp and first preseason game and all that stuff. I didn't really know what to expect. But once everything kind of got settled in, I knew this was the perfect place for me," he added.

Durant also said that he doesn't want to go through the free agent process again this summer. So, it looks like Warriors fans can go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief.

Right now, the Warriors can give Durant the best chance to win a championship.