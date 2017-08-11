Golden State Warriors Planning to Pursue Paul George Next Offseason

(Photo: REUTERS/BRIAN SPURLOCK-USA TODAY SPORTS) Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in game six of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, April 29, 2016.

The Golden State Warriors have already put together a formidable team that can contend for the title for years to come, but a well-respected sports columnist actually thinks that they are planning to add another All-Star to the roster next offseason.

During an appearance on the Washington Post's "Posting Up" podcast, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami said that both he and his colleague Marcus Thompson believe the Warriors are going to pursue All-Star wing Paul George when he hits the free agent market next summer.

"I think Joe Lacob is going to try to find a way to get Paul George. I don't know how that would happen, but I didn't know how it was going to happen when they were — three years ago, when they said they were go after Durant. Well, they didn't say it. But they might have whispered it," Kawakami said, via NBC Sports.

This may seem ridiculous to some, but the Warriors have already pulled off something like this before with Kevin Durant, so this is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Still, it's a longshot because the Warriors don't have the necessary salary cap space to give him a max contract right now, and they will have to move some of their key players if they want to go after him. Are they willing to give up Draymond Green or Klay Thompson for George?

Of course, the Warriors can always trade Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. That's one viable option if they really want to sign George. Perhaps they can even work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But parting ways with two key role players will likely disrupt the chemistry of the team, and this will weaken the Warriors' bench.

Signing George isn't going to be easy, but if the Warriors really want to add him to their roster they will find a way to make it happen.