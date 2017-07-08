Golden State Warriors Retain Zaza Pachulia; Interested in Center Willie Reed

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) battles for the ball with Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) in the first quarter of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

For years now, the Golden State Warriors have been using their small-ball lineup to open up the floor and force their opponents to adjust to their game. Six-foot-seven forward Draymond Green would defend opposing centers in this lineup, but most often than not, opposing teams tend to go small as well so they can run with the Warriors.

However, they can't expect Green to play the entire game at the pivot. While he's tough as nails, the Warriors still need a legitimate center or two on their roster.

The Warriors have been focusing on re-signing their key players and adding wing players at the start of free agency, but now they have shifted their focus to the pivot position.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, Zaza Pachulia has agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal to stay with the Warriors.

This is a very good deal for the Warriors since they get to retain their starting center at a discount price. While he's not a rim protector, Pachulia is an important member of the team because of his ability to set screens on pick-and-roll plays. He also happens to be one of the best passing big men in the league.

Pachulia has a reputation as a physical player who isn't afraid to initiate contact. Intentional or not, Spurs fans still haven't forgiven him for undercutting Kawhi Leonard.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also want to bring JaVale McGee back, but the team may already have a backup plan in case he decides to sign elsewhere.

According to TNT's David Aldridge, the Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in signing Willie Reed.

Reed did quite well with the Miami Heat last season in limited minutes. In 71 games (five starts), he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while playing only 14.5 minutes per game.