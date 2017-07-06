Golden State Warriors Sign Nick Young to a One-Year, $5.2 Million Deal

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports) Nick Young (0) celebrates his three pointer in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, Feb 4, 2014.

As the saying goes, the rich just keep getting richer. Of course, that's not a knock on the Golden State Warriors and their ability to attract free agents. It's just that the team that finished the postseason with a 16–1 record just got stronger this summer.

A day after Omri Casspi agreed to join the Warriors for the veteran's minimum, ESPN has reported that the team used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Nick Young to a one-year, $5.2-million deal.

Young is taking a minor pay cut to join the Warriors and he could have signed a better contract to play elsewhere. But Golden State will give him the best chance to win a ring.

The defending champions just added two excellent outside shooters to an already loaded roster, and before they signed Young, several reports say the Warriors were also interested in Jamal Crawford.

Crawford is currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks, but he's not expected to be there for long. According to ESPN, the veteran guard would have been targeted by the Warriors if he could secure a buyout with the Hawks. Unfortunately, the team already used their mid-level exception on Young, so signing him is no longer an option.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears said Crawford's preference is to join the Lakers since his family is based in Los Angeles. Apparently, he also wants to play with Lonzo Ball.

In other news, USA Today Sports' Sam Amick has reported that the Warriors are expected to re-sign starting center Zaza Pachulia, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏ says that they are interested in bringing back JaVale McGee as well. McGee is set to meet the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

In any case, the Warriors have a formidable team as it is and they will be the overwhelming favorites to win the title again next season.