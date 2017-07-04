Golden State Warriors Trade News: Andre Iguodala Agrees to Stay for Three More Years

REUTERS/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Jun 16, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Despite previous reports of a possible Golden State Warriors exit, Andre Iguodala confirmed he is staying for three more years.

Iguodala is one of the sought-after players from the Golden State Warriors who was bound to go back to the National Basketball Association's free agency this month. Initially, Iguodala was rumored to prefer transferring to a different team after their Season 2016-17 win.

However, the Golden State front office was naturally unwilling to lose any player that is part of their "super team." Luckily for them and Golden State fans, Iguodala decided to stay.

Before confirming his decision, Iguodala dropped a major hint on social media as a response to speculations of his possible trade. To put rumors to rest, he went on Twitter to state that "sources" say he has "agreed to terms to return to the bay."

And on Monday, Iguodala appeared on NBA TV's "Game Time" show where he finally confirmed he was staying with the Warriors. He said that the "brotherhood" he found with the team for the previous years "means a lot" to him.

According to an earlier tweet from ESPN's Chris Haynes, the Golden State Warriors initially offered Iguodala a three-year contract worth $45 million where "no options are attached."

As soon as the NBA free agency opened over the weekend, the player reportedly met with several teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, he reportedly canceled a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the extreme effort to keep Iguodala, another ESPN report said the Golden State Warriors added a "couple of million" to the offer. Now, there are claims that the Golden State front office and Iguodala have agreed to a $48 million deal.

The 6-foot-6 player is one of the most reliable big men the Golden State Warriors has with career averages of 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.