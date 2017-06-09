Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch Game 4 NBA Finals 2017 Basketball Online

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers clash on Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2017. The Warriors have the chance to end things here tonight and claim the title in what would be a perfect postseason. The game has a scheduled start time of 9 p.m. ET and takes place from Quicken Loans Arena. The game can be watched on TV on the ABC network, or online through live stream (details below).

Reuters/Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Jun 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers are at risk of being swept in the NBA Finals tonight. They suffered the same fate in 2007 when James and the Cavaliers were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

It seems that no matter what they do, they simply cannot get the better of the excellent Warriors. In Game 3, the Cavaliers had done all the hard work and were six points clear with just three minutes to go. However, they blew it, and eventually succumbed to Golden State 118-113 to leave their title hopes hanging by a thread.

Cleveland will need a perfect game tonight if they are to pull a game back and stop the sweep. It is unthinkable that the Cavaliers can come back to win the series from here, but they must simply take it one game at a time - every single game is a must-win from here on out.

But if they are to win tonight, they must find some way to overcome Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The pair dominated proceedings in Game 3, with Curry recording 26 points and 13 rebounds, where as Durant scored 31 points.

LeBron James, again, did everything he could to drag his team to the finish line, but ultimately he fell short once again. James scored an immense 39 points, with 11 rebounds and nine assists, but it was all for nothing as the Warriors proved just too much firepower for James to compete with, and he just isn't getting the necessary support from his teammates.

Cleveland could only manage 12 of 44 from beyond the arc, which just isn't good enough if they hope to defeat a team of Golden State's stature.

The Cavaliers could look to Kyle Korver's missed three-pointer with 52 seconds on the clock as the point the game got away from them. When the effort went up the Cavaliers were 113-111 up, and extending the gap to five would have changed the game with so little time to go. But it wasn't meant to be, and at that moment you could feel the series moving away from them.

A win tonight for the Cavaliers would keep them alive for one more game and would see the series return to Golden State for Game 5. However, there are not many who believe the Cavaliers can win tonight let alone win four in a row to steal the title away from Stephen Curry and the Warriors this year.

