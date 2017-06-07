Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream Free: Watch NBA Finals 2017 Game 3 Online

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NFL Finals 2017. This is surely a must win game for the Cavaliers, who dare not fall 3-0 down, as there surely would be no way back for them from there. The game has a scheduled start time of 9 p.m. ET and takes place from the Quicken Loans Arena. The game can be watched on TV on the ABC network or online through live stream (details below).

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reaches for the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

So far in this NBA Finals 2017 series, the Warriors have been head and shoulders above the Cavaliers. Two games, and two double-digit wins for Golden State mean that they have become huge favorites to win the title this year.

Those opening two defeats though have not been for want of trying, and especially it's been hard to fault LeBron James in effort or execution. He has been near-perfect for the Cavaliers. In Game 2, James recorded a triple-double, scoring 29 points, with 11 rebounds and 14 assists. In addition to that he fought admirably to take responsibility to defend Kevin Durant on a majority of possessions.

But one man can only do so much, and he looked exhausted at times during the game. The Warriors just have so much depth and talent that even if he can counter the contribution of two star payers on the opposition team, the problem is that the Warriors always have more.

The Cavaliers will be hoping that being at home they can find a way to get back into this series and turn the tide. However, a majority of people who have seen the opening two games are overwhelmed by the feeling that this is not just the Warriors year, but that they could even finish this one series in four, such is their dominance.

Whether the Cavaliers can shock everyone remains to be seen.

