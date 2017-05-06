Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Live Stream Free: Watch Game 3 NBA Playoffs 2017 Online

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz clash on Saturday night in Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. The NBA Playoffs 2017 are heating up, and the Jazz need a win tonight to stay in this one. The Warriors, however, will be looking for another win after two convincing victories in Games 1 and 2. The game has a scheduled start time of 8.30 p.m. ET and takes place from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The game can be watched on TV on the ABC network, or online through free live stream (details below).

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

The Warriors come into Game 3 with a 2-0 cushion already, but the Jazz will be hoping now that the series has shifted to Salt Lake City, that the tides can turn their way.

This is as close to a must-win game as you can get for Utah. If they slip to a third straight defeat here tonight, they would face elimination in front of their home fans in Game 4. However, that's exactly what the Warriors will be shooting for; a complete sweep to get things over as soon as possible, and get as much rest and reserve energy for the Western Conference Final.

Golden State will be happy with how things have gone so far. Even though they've had to fight for it, they have managed two relatively comfortable wins at home through Games 1 and 2. However, now the big test comes, and we will see whether they can maintain their momentum on the road.

Utah simply must turn things around tonight and get the win at all costs. If they can get things back to 2-1, then they are guaranteed to make it back to Golden State in Game 5. Although ideally they will want to claim two home wins in Games 3 and 4 to level things up. If that does happen it would turn the series into effectively a "best of 3" shoot out in Games 5 through 7. Even then the Warriors would have the edge with two of the three games scheduled to take place in Golden State.

Tonight's big Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz has a scheduled start time of 8.30 p.m. ET, and can be watched on TV on the ABC network or online through free live stream by clicking here.

The schedule for this series between the Warriors and the Jazz can be seen below:

Game 1 - Warriors 106, Jazz 94

Game 2 - Warriors 115, Jazz 104

Game 3 (at Utah) -- Saturday, May 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4 (at Utah) -- Monday, May 8 (TNT)

Game 5 (at Golden State) -- TBD (if necessary)

Game 6 (at Utah) -- TBD (if necessary)

Game 7 (at Golden State) -- TBD (if necessary)