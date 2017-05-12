Goldie Hawn Credits God for Saving Son Oliver Hudson After Childbirth

Actress Goldie Hawn, known for her performances in "The First Wives Club" and "Snatched," recalled her harrowing experience after giving birth to her son, Oliver Hudson, and how God helped her through it all.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/OLIVER HUDSON) Goldie Hawn hugs her infant son Oliver Hudson in this undated Instagram photo.

Hawn said Oliver nearly died at one day old due to birth complications, recalling how she automatically called on God to help save her son.

"Oh my God, was he beautiful. Eleven pounds of a hunk of love," Hawn told PEOPLE. "I stood up and I just connected to the universe. I put my hand on him, and I asked God, I said, 'Come through me, use me to heal my son.'"

After praying, Hawn saw her son's heart rate go up. The actress said she was not surprised at all when the miracle happened because she truly believes God is capable of miracles.

"I don't think there's any question that prayer can work. I'm a very spiritual person," she said. "I'm not a religious person, although I was raised Jewish and I like my tribe, but that was a beautiful thing. It was phenomenal. I just emptied myself. I don't know how to explain it."

Hawn is extremely proud of the man her son Oliver grew up to be. Just like his mom and sister, Kate Hudson, Oliver is also a successful actor and a loving father to three children.

"He's the greatest, most handsome, amazing father, actor, comedian, human, son," Hawn gushed. "I mean, he's such a gift. They're all gifts, all my children."

Speaking of children, Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell are all praise for the new boyfriend of their daughter Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa. She made their relationship official by bringing him to the red carpet premiere of Hawn's new movie, "Snatched."

"He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him," Russell told ET. "I always approve. Kate brings good guys."

Hawn also had nice things to say about her daughter's new beau. "He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually," she added.