'Goliath' Season 2 News: Mark Duplass Lands Series Regular Role in Amazon Drama

(Photo: Facebook/GoliathTV) Featured is a promotional image for the Amazon series, "Goliath."

"Goliath" has added a new member for its season 2 cast.

Mark Duplass will join the Amazon drama's sophomore installment, according to Deadline. The 40-year-old actor has been tapped to portray a famous philanthropist named Tom Wyatt. He enters the scene as a successful developer in Los Angeles who is interested in giving the city a unique skyline. He also plays a major role in the campaign efforts for mayoral candidate Marisol Silva (Ana De La Reguera).

Duplass previously appeared in "The Mindy Project" as the recurring character Brendan Deslaurier. He appeared in the show's first four seasons as a love interest to Mindy Kaling's character.

Additionally, he and his older brother Jay ("Transparent") are famously known for being award-winning producers and filmmakers. Their most recent critically acclaimed independent projects include "Jeff, Who Lives at Home," "Cyrus" and "The Puffy Chair."

The siblings also served as series creators for HBO's "Togetherness," in which Duplass also appeared as cast member. The show wrapped up after two seasons on air. Meanwhile, Jay currently stars in their latest TV project for HBO, "Room 104."

Despite their success, Duplass said their journey was not without a few struggles. "I was living in Austin in sh—ty apartments around town," he said during an SXSW panel in 2015. "I was sitting there thinking, 'I'm inspired, I'm excited, I want to be a filmmaker. I have no connections," he went on to say.

"Goliath" was officially picked up for a second season in February. Lead star Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Billy, won a Golden Globe award for his stint in the legal drama. The 61-year-old caught up with Los Angeles Times in May and he teased that fans can look forward to a more prevalent "Chinatown" feel in the upcoming season.

The second season of "Goliath" is expected to premiere later this year on Amazon.