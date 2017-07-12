'Good Girls' News: Christina Hendricks Replaces Katherine Rose Perkins as Lead

Reuters/Regis Duvignau Cast member Christina Hendricks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.

"Mad Men" alum Christina Hendricks has been tapped to lead the cast of "Good Girls," showing on NBC later this season. Hendricks is taking over from Kathleen Rose Perkins, who played the role of Beth in the show's pilot.

The star joined the cast of "Good Girls" after a series of negotiations that placed her as the lead in NBC's new midseason drama series, according to Deadline. She plays the role of suburban mom Beth, which has been recast from when Kathleen Rose Perkins first took on the role in the pilot of the show.

Hendricks joins Retta and Mae Whitman as the lead trio for the show.

"Good Girls" is pegged as a comedy-drama show, which has been described as something that takes in the elements of "Thelma & Louise" and mixes it up with a few features of "Breaking Bad" to make a sitcom crime-drama fusion.

Beth (Christina Hendricks), like her two friends (Retta, Whitman), are suburban moms who are tired of struggling to make ends meet. To change their circumstances, the trio took it upon themselves to some toy guns and rob a local supermarket.

The manager of the store, however, manages to catch a glimpse of one of them. With their haul far more than the three of them bargained for, the trio now has to figure out how to make a clean getaway with their sizable loot, as summarized by Entertainment Weekly.

"Good Girls" by creator and executive producer Jenna Bans is also co-produced by Jeannine Renshaw. The show includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard in the cast.

Hendricks previously starred in AMC's "Mad Men," with her role as Joan Harris earning her six Emmy award nominations in her time with the show. "Mad Men" aired for seven seasons from 2007 to 2015.