Good Samaritans Hold On to Suicidal Man for 2 Hours to Stop Him From Jumping Off Bridge

Some people say they're angels in disguise. These are the Good Samaritans, people who come out of nowhere to show compassion and extend a helping hand to others in distress, with no thought of reward or recognition.

Amazing compassion by crowd who held onto man for two hours to stop him jumping https://t.co/W85L2RkfbB pic.twitter.com/UrccPmfRpX — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 2, 2017

Londoners recently witnessed a group of these Good Samaritans in action as they came to the rescue of a man who was threatening to jump from a foot bridge in Golders Green, North London, the Mirror reported.

In plain sight of the public, the men held on to the suicidal man, using various ways to ensure that he would not be able to make the jump. Some of the men tied ropes around his body and legs to literally fasten him to the bridge railings.

One man desperately gripped his belt; another held his arms around the man's neck, while somebody held his legs tightly.

The Good Samaritans—who were just passersby and didn't know each other before they were united to a common cause—held on to the man for two hours until rescuers came to take him off the bridge using a hydraulic lift. He was then taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

The man was later detained under U.K.'s Mental Health Act.

Earlier this month, another group of Good Samaritans showed up, this time in Texas, after a fierce storm caused a vehicle to turn turtle on a flooded road, CP reported.

Also caught on video, the bystanders had difficulty in extracting two children trapped inside the vehicle that was being swept away by the rushing floodwaters.

They eventually succeeded in rescuing the children and their father who was driving the vehicle, but not after some tense moments when the children appeared to have stopped breathing.

One of the bystanders performed CPR on one of the children, a baby boy, who appeared limp and was turning bluish grey. At the same time, one woman repeatedly cried out a prayer, saying, "In the name of Jesus let him breathe, let him breathe Lord, let him breathe."

After the unidentified woman said her prayers, the baby began to breathe again.

The father of the two children then took time to thank their rescuers, calling them a blessing.

"I can't thank you all enough who came into the water and saved my children," he wrote in a Facebook post.